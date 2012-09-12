* Greece launches state selloff to sway troika
* Talks with inspectors bumpy over spending cuts
* Greek political leaders yet to agree budget plan
By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece kickstarted a stalled
privatisation drive on Wednesday to appease international
lenders, saying it would start the sale of 29 percent of one of
its most profitable companies - gambling monopoly OPAP
- next week.
Inspectors from the troika of European Commission, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders are in
Athens on a visit that will determine whether the country gets
crucial further aid under its latest bailout programme.
Their talks with the Greek government have already hit bumps
since resuming on Sunday.
The state has a 34 percent stake in OPAP, one of Europe's
biggest listed gambling firms. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's
government in the past has hinted it was eyeing an autumn sale
of OPAP as a "quick win" on the privatisation front to show
lenders it is serious about its commitment to reform.
Nevertheless, Samaras's government remains bogged down in
difficult talks on a package of spending cuts worth nearly 12
billion euros ($15.5 billion) for the next two years, juggling
conflicting demands from the troika to toughen up the package
while coalition allies want it watered down to spare the poor.
After yet another fruitless meeting late on Wednesday to
discuss the package, political party leaders left the prime
minister's office saying more talks would take place and adding
that public sector sackings were out of the question.
A senior Greek government official said talks with the
troika had made progress during a latest round of talks on
Wednesday, but did not provide any details. EU and IMF officials
said the talks with Greece's finance minister were constructive.
"We had a good meeting," the IMF Greece mission chief, Poul
Thomsen, told reporters as he left talks at the finance
ministry.
But Greek officials admit the talks are difficult and the
troika is not convinced by the proposed cuts.
TOUGHER CUTS NEEDED
So far the inspectors, who are demanding tougher action to
cut a bloated public sector workforce, have approved measures
worth 7.5 billion euros and have either rejected or demanded
additional detail on the rest, another government official said.
"Their main objections have to do with plans to merge
organisations - they are wondering how this will yield results
if there are no layoffs," the official said.
Earlier this week, a Reuters report on the Greek agency ODDY
- which is beset by red tape and employs dozens despite its
supposed abolition - highlighted Greece's inability to
streamline its public sector despite legislating cuts to shut or
merge entities.
At the same time, Samaras faces the added challenge of
persuading his Socialist and leftist allies to back the package
of reviled measures ranging from cutting spending on healthcare
to slashing wages and pensions.
The two junior partners in Samaras's coalition - Socialist
chief Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic Left chief Fotis
Kouvelis - have both made increasingly defiant demands to soften
the package to spare low-income earners and civil servants.
The two leaders held another, two-hour round of talks with
Samaras on Wednesday in a bid to seal agreement on the cuts but
made little progress.
"The troika must understand that no measure can be imposed
on a society which is disintegrating," Kouvelis told reporters
after the meeting.
Greece is struggling through its worst post-war recession
that has left one in four jobless, driven up poverty levels and
suicides and brought thousands out on the streets to protest.
Elementary school teachers and local government officials
marched in Athens on Wednesday after walking off the job, one of
a series of work stoppages planned by unions in the coming days
to try to force Samaras's government to row back on the cuts.