By Michael Winfrey and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Nov 7 Greece's coalition government
hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protesters' fury at
parliament's gates on Wednesday to push through an austerity
package needed to secure an injection of aid and avert
bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win
support for the cocktail of budget cuts, tax hikes and labour
reforms. The smallest party in his conservative-liberal
coalition will oppose the measures, leaving him with a margin of
just a handful of votes.
Tens of thousands of union workers plan to descend on the
assembly in a second day of a nationwide strike that has brought
most public transport to a halt and shut schools, banks and
government offices.
Backed by the leftist opposition, unions say the measures
will hit the poor and spare the wealthy, while also deepening a
five year recession that has wiped out a fifth of the
Mediterranean country's output and driven unemployment to 25
percent.
"If lawmakers vote in favour of the measures... they will
have committed the biggest ever political and social crime
against the country and the people," said Nikos Kioutsoukis,
secretary general of the private umbrella union GSEE.
"We won't let them destroy the country."
The wage cuts and tax hikes amounting to 13.5 billion euros
by 2016 are demanded as the price for the next tranche of more
than 31 billion euros ($39.63 billion) from a European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.
The bailout was put on hold in recent months when it emerged
Greece had fallen far short of earlier fiscal commitments.
The vote is the biggest test for Samaras's government since
it came to power in June. A 'yes' vote will give Athens cash
shore up its ailing banks and pay off debt coming due late this
month. A 'no' could rend apart the fragile coalition.
"The road is difficult and steep and it requires sacrifices.
Voting for the measures is a one way street. There's no easy
way," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told deputies.
DIVISION OVER LABOUR
Samaras has said the package will comprise the last cuts to
wages and pensions, cold comfort for middle-class Greeks, whose
living standards have plummeted in repeated deficit-slashing
schemes that have hit wage earners and retirees hardest.
"There are people who are starving and have no food to eat.
Pensioners on 300 euros a month are looking through the trash
for food," said Christos Papageorgiou, a 67-year-old pensioner
and former shipyards worker. "The politicians need to leave.
They are all corrupt and they are thieves."
The austerity measures are accompanied by steps to make it
easier for businesses to hire and fire workers, including
reductions to severance pay and the warning employers must give
workers before they let them go.
The junior ruling Democratic Left party has refused to
support these, saying they have no bearing on Greece's fiscal
targets under the bailout plan. A handful of MPs from the second
ruling party, Socialist PASOK, have also wavered.
But the Democratic Left has pledged to vote "present" rather
than "no" to the measures, which should allow Samaras's New
Democracy and the remaining PASOK MPs to win a vote expected
late on Wednesday with around 154 of Parliament's 300 seats.
The small leftist party has also said it will back the 2013
budget in a vote on Sunday, a second hurdle Greece must clear to
receive the aid tranche and seen as a confidence vote in the
government.
The protests will put deputies under added pressure, as
throngs of detractors are expected to gather on parliament's
doorstep in Syntagma Square, frequently the site of violent
clashes between black-hooded demonstrators and police.
Crowd numbers are seen eclipsing the 16,000 that showed up
in marches on Tuesday, union leaders said, as Greeks look for a
way to denounce a government they accuse of sparing the
country's wealthy from feeling the pain of the crisis.
"They've taken everything we have - our money, our jobs, our
lives - and they won't stop until they've finished us off to
satisfy the Europeans," said Popi Alexaki, 40, a former nurse in
a dentist's office who lost her job in August.
"They make me sick. Enough, enough, enough!"