By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS Dec 15 A Greek official voiced
optimism on Thursday about a debt swap deal with private
bondholders, but Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann,
who also chairs the lobby group representing the investors, gave
a more downbeat assessment.
Talks in Athens between representatives of banks and other
private investors ended inconclusively on Tuesday but are set to
resume by Friday in Paris with the European Union, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund "troika".
"Our target is to have a final deal with private lenders by
the end of the year or in the first days of January 2012," said
the Greek official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The mood is very positive, we are optimistic. Each week
that passes, we come a step closer to reaching a deal with the
private lenders," he told Reuters.
A deal with private investors who hold some 206 billion
euros ($268 billion) of Greek bonds is vital to cutting the
country's unmanageable public debt, which amounts to around 160
percent of its gross domestic product.
Failure to secure agreement could force a disorderly default
which might in turn trigger a wider emergency across the euro
zone.
But Ackermann, who chairs the International Institute of
Finance, said the talks had run into the ground over demands
from Athens that banks accept a "haircut" on their holdings of
Greek debt that would come to significantly more than the 50
percent losses originally agreed.
He also expressed doubts about whether a private sector
agreement on its own would be enough to provide any lasting
relief. "It's just a drop in the ocean," he told reporters in
Berlin.
The Greek government of former central banker Lucas
Papademos wants to exchange existing bonds held by private
investors for a mix of cash and new bonds under an arrangement
that would cut the nominal value of their holdings by 50
percent.
Banks are willing to accept a "haircut" but there is
disagreement over the actual cost of the package, which the
banks say will amount to significantly more than the 50 percent
starting point.
Agreement has been held up by wrangling over issues ranging
from the credit status and interest coupons on the new bonds to
collateral arrangements and legal guarantees to be offered by
the official sector.
There are also disagreements over net present value, a
measure of the current worth of the bonds' future cash flow,
which could significantly change the overall size of the
ultimate agreement.
On Tuesday, IIF managing director Charles Dallara said "much
further effort" would be required to reach an agreement.
The banks have lined up law firms Allen & Overy and White &
Case and advisory firm Blackstone to help with
negotiations over the debt restructuring, sources close to the
talks have told Reuters.
Even if a deal is reached, there may be doubts over its
implementation, with questions remaining over how many banks
will accept the terms of whatever offer is finally agreed.