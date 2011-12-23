* Greek deputy finmin sees progress on CACs, creditor status

* Mourmouras sees "friction" on coupon

ATHENS Dec 23 Greece and its private bondholders are still at odds over a number of issues in their debt swap talks, a government official was quoted as saying on Friday.

"It seems there is convergence on many issues, for example on Collective Action Clauses (CACs) and on preferred creditor status," Yannis Mourmouras, one of the country's three deputy finance ministers, said in an interview in newspaper Imerisia.

"I hope a compromise will soon be found on the points about which there is still friction, for example on the coupon (of the new bonds Greece will issue), but also on other open issues such as the recapitalisation of the local banking system," Mourmouras added.

Banks and funds have been negotiating with the government for weeks over the terms of an agreement under which they would accept a nominal 50 percent discount on their holdings of Greek bonds in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.

The arrangement is intended to cut Greece's debt by 100 billion euros, allowing it to bring its debt from 160 percent of gross domestic product to a still huge but more manageable 120 percent by 2020.

But the talks ran into trouble on Tuesday as one fund walked away from negotiations, fuelling growing doubts about whether a deal that is crucial to a new EU/IMF bailout agreement for the cash-strapped country can be reached this year.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos expressed on Tuesday confidence that negotiators were close to an agreement. Speaking to parliament on Thursday, however, he admitted there were "difficulties," without elaborating.