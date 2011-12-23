* Greek deputy finmin sees progress on CACs, creditor status
* Mourmouras sees "friction" on coupon
ATHENS Dec 23 Greece and its private
bondholders are still at odds over a number of issues in their
debt swap talks, a government official was quoted as saying on
Friday.
"It seems there is convergence on many issues, for example
on Collective Action Clauses (CACs) and on preferred creditor
status," Yannis Mourmouras, one of the country's three deputy
finance ministers, said in an interview in newspaper Imerisia.
"I hope a compromise will soon be found on the points about
which there is still friction, for example on the coupon (of the
new bonds Greece will issue), but also on other open issues such
as the recapitalisation of the local banking system," Mourmouras
added.
Banks and funds have been negotiating with the government
for weeks over the terms of an agreement under which they would
accept a nominal 50 percent discount on their holdings of Greek
bonds in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.
The arrangement is intended to cut Greece's debt by 100
billion euros, allowing it to bring its debt from 160 percent of
gross domestic product to a still huge but more manageable 120
percent by 2020.
But the talks ran into trouble on Tuesday as one fund walked
away from negotiations, fuelling growing doubts about whether a
deal that is crucial to a new EU/IMF bailout agreement for the
cash-strapped country can be reached this year.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos expressed on
Tuesday confidence that negotiators were close to an agreement.
Speaking to parliament on Thursday, however, he admitted there
were "difficulties," without elaborating.