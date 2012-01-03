ATHENS Jan 3 Greece faces an exit from
Europe's common currency bloc unless it clinches a deal on a
second, 130 billion euro bailout with its international lenders,
a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The bailout agreement needs to be signed otherwise we will
be out of the markets, out of the euro," Pantelis Kapsis told
Skai TV. "The situation will be much worse."
EU, IMF and ECB inspectors are expected in Athens
mid-January to flesh out the new bailout plan agreed in
principle by EU leaders in October.
Greece needs to push ahead with a series of unpopular
reforms to pensions, privatisations and the labour market in the
next couple of weeks otherwise talks with the "troika" of EU,
IMF and ECB inspectors could run into trouble.
Opinion polls show voters want the government to do all it
takes to stay in the euro even if they disagree with austerity
reforms, and top officials have warned in the past days that a
return to the drachma would be hell.
Debt-saddled Greece, which joined the euro in 2001, is also
in difficult talks with bankers on a debt swap deal that is a
key aspect of the rescue plan.
It needs the bailout to stay afloat and could default if
there is no agreement with private bondholders before March.
"The next three to fourth months are the most crucial and
that is the reason this government exists," Kapsis said.
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a New Year's Eve
address over the weekend that Greece must stick to reforms to
stay in the euro.