* Greece risks being out of euro if no bailout deal -
spokesman
* Athens in talks with EU, IMF, bankers on the rescue plan
* Greece needs deal before major March bond redemption
ATHENS, Jan 3 Greece will have to leave
the euro zone if it fails to clinch a deal on a second, 130
billion euro bailout with its international lenders, a
government spokesman said on Tuesday.
It was an unusually public stark warning from the embattled
country, aimed at shoring up domestic support for tough measures
and possibly also at the lenders themselves.
"The bailout agreement needs to be signed otherwise we will
be out of the markets, out of the euro," spokesman Pantelis
Kapsis told Skai TV. "The situation will be much worse."
Greece is racing against the clock to agree with the EU, the
IMF and private bondholders on the details of the rescue plan
before a major bond redemption in March. It risks a default if
there is no deal by this date.
Athens and its EU partners have repeatedly ruled out a euro
exit, which could drag the bloc even deeper into crisis, and
usually avoid saying this is a possible scenario.
But top Greek officials, who need to push through unpopular
reforms to clinch the bailout deal, have warned over the past
few days that a return to the drachma would be "hell" and that
the country must stick to austerity to avoid it.
EU, IMF and ECB inspectors are expected in Athens
mid-January to flesh out the new bailout plan agreed in
principle by EU leaders in October to avoid a Greek default and
a euro exit.
Opinion polls show Greek voters want the government to do
all it takes to stay in the euro even if they disagree with
austerity reforms.
Asked if the government would have to take extra austerity
measures to make up for last year's fiscal slippages, Kapsis
said: "We will see. There could be a need for extra measures."
The talks with bankers on a debt swap deal that is a key
aspect of the rescue plan are particularly difficult.
"The next three to fourth months are the most crucial and
that is the reason this government exists," Kapsis said.
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a New Year's Eve
address over the weekend that Greece must stick to reforms to
stay in the euro.