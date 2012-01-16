By Lefteris Papadimas and Steve Slater
ATHENS/LONDON Jan 16 Greece's private
sector creditors warned on Monday that the Athens government
must urgently break a deadlock in debt swap talks triggered by
"unreasonable" demands from international lenders if is to avoid
a disorderly default.
Barely a month after an injection of bailout funds helped to
avert bankruptcy, Greece is back at the centre of the euro zone
crisis as fears of a default and a subsequent euro zone exit
overshadow a mass credit downgrade of euro zone countries.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
within days to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of
bond redemptions fall due in late March.
But talks with its creditor banks broke down on Friday over
the interest rate on new bonds Greece will offer and a plan to
enforce investor losses. Negotiations were suspended until
Wednesday, and Athens sent senior officials to Washington to
consult with the International Monetary Fund.
With a growing number of experts -- including a senior
Standard & Poor's official -- warning a Greek default was on the
cards, the country's creditors expressed alarm.
"There is an urgent need for agreement to inject an element
of stability," Charles Dallara, head of the Institute of
International Finance who represents Greece's private creditors,
told Reuters. He said banks were "very surprised" at "completely
unreasonable" interest rates offered to them.
Greece put a brave face on the standoff.
"There is a little pause in these discussions," Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos told CNBC television.
"But I am confident that they will continue and we will
reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable in time."
He expressed optimism that talks on both the debt swap and
the latest bailout would be completed in two to three weeks.
But Athens is quickly running out of time on the bond swap
front. A deal must be sealed before senior inspectors from the
EU, IMF and ECB "troika" arrive in Athens at the end of the week
to agree details of a second, 130-billion-euro bailout.
Furthermore, an agreement in principle is needed by the end
of this week if it is to be finalised in time for the March bond
redemptions, Dallara said.
Banking sources say Athens is not the problem in the talks,
pointing the finger at terms insisted on by the so-called troika
of EU, ECB and IMF lenders keeping Greece afloat with aid.
In a bid to resolve the impasse, a government source said
the head of Greece's debt agency and a senior adviser were
travelling on Monday to Washington to meet IMF officials - just
a day before a team of technical experts from the troika arrives
in the Greek capital.
Underscoring the stakes involved, a senior S&P official told
Bloomberg Television that Greece would default "very shortly".
"Whether there will be a solution at the end of the current
rocky negotiations I cannot say," said Moritz Kraemer, the head
of the agency's European sovereign ratings unit.
"There is a lot of brinksmanship on and a disorderly default
will have ramifications on other countries but I believe
policymakers will want to avoid that...The game is still on."
Earlier on Monday, Bill Gross, the manager of the world's
largest bond fund PIMCO, tweeted that a mass credit downgrade
had made investors "aware" that countries can default -- and
that Greece would be the next to do so.
COUPON UNCERTAINTY
Under the bailout terms agreed in October, Greek privately
held debt would be reduced by half so that, together with
structural reforms, the overall debt-to-GDP ratio of Greece
would fall to 120 percent in 2020 from 160 percent now.
After initial optimism last week that a deal was near,
negotiations stalled on Friday over the interest rate Greece
must pay on new bonds it offers.
"That is essentially the area where the differences are
substantial," said Dallara. "They are looking at the private
sector to accept interest rates that they would not accept
(themselves), which is completely unreasonable."
One banking source said official sector creditors had asked
for a coupon of less than 4 percent, irking banks for whom it
would have meant losses of over 75 percent on the bonds.
A second source involved in the discussions said the troika
had pushed for a coupon of 2 to 3 percent that banks deemed
unacceptable, below the 4 percent level that Greece and France
proposed. Banks considered a 4 to 5 percent coupon sustainable
for Greece, the source said.
Without a more palatable offer, the level of participation
among private creditors could slip to below the level needed to
ensure the deal is considered voluntary, the source said.
"They've got to understand that a voluntary exchange has got
to be something we can stomach," said a third source close to
the talks.
A fourth source said the banks were ready to strike a deal
if they reached common ground with the EU, IMF and ECB.
Changing assumptions about the economic outlook was not
helping the situation either, Dallara said.
Underlining the precariousness of the situation, British
finance minister George Osborne warned uncertainty over fixing
Greece's debt crisis was more of a threat to Europe's stability
than the downgrade on Friday of nine euro zone countries' credit
ratings by S&P.
The downgrades were largely expected and traders said
pressure on Italian and Spanish bond yields on Monday were
offset by the European Central Bank stepping in to buy the
bonds.
MORE MONEY NEEDED?
In its fifth year of recession, Greece has repeatedly
flirted with bankruptcy in recent months, with only bailout
loans from European partners and the IMF agreed on condition of
unpopular austerity measures preventing a default.
The latest impasse in talks has prompted fears that Greece
may need further financial support to put its debt on a viable
footing. Papademos played down speculation that Athens would
need additional aid to that agreed in October.
"I think the funds that have been pledged at the Euro
Summit, combined with the outcome of the private sector
involvement process should be sufficient in order to support
financially the Greek economy," Papademos said.
Pledging more funds to Greece would be politically tricky
for many euro zone countries struggling with economic problems
of their own. Germany's foreign minister, on a trip to Athens,
warned Greece must show it was honouring its end of the deal.
"We don't want only a hint of a temporary recovery supported
by banknotes," German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said in
an interview to be aired on Greek Skai television later on
Monday. "We want structural reforms so that Europe does not face
a similar situation in the future."