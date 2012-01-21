* IIF'S Dallara and Lemierre leave Greece
* Greece risks chaotic default if no agreement soon
* Real loss for investors could reach 65-70 pct - source
By Sophie Sassard and Dina Kyriakidou
LONDON/ATHENS, Jan 21 Chief negotiators for
Greece's private creditors left Athens on Saturday without a
deal on a debt swap plan that is vital to avert a chaotic
default, sources close to the negotiations told Reuters.
A technical team stayed in the Greek capital to work on
details, and negotiations will continue over the phone, but it
is unlikely a deal can be clinched before a crucial meeting on
Monday of euro zone finance ministers, the sources said.
Greek officials had been expecting Institute of
International Finance chief Charles Dallara, who negotiates in
the name of creditors, to hold meetings on Saturday but he left
early in the day for Paris.
The IIF denied that Dallara and his adviser Jean Lemierre
had left unexpectedly and said they had longstanding personal
appointments.
Following several rounds of talks from Wednesday to Friday,
Greece and its private creditors are converging towards a deal
in which private creditors will take a real loss of 65 to 70
percent, sources close tp the negotiations said.
But a lot of details are still unresolved, including on
legal aspects of the deal, the sources said.
"Discussions will continue over the phone this weekend but
an agreement is unlikely before next week, if there is an
agreement at all," one source close to the talks said. "Things
are complicated, we are getting closer on the numbers but there
is still quite some work ahead."
Much of the attention will now turn to the euro zone finance
ministers' meeting in Brussels, and to how EU paymaster Germany
and the IMF view the progress in the debt swap talks.
The IMF and EU countries, and in particular the bloc's
paymaster Germany, want to make sure the deal puts Greece's
derailed finances back on a sustainable track before they agree
to a new, 130 billion-euro bailout, which is also crucial to
avoid a messy default. How much money Athens needs from official
lenders also depends on the details of the debt swap deal.
The IMF insists any deal must ensure Greece's debt burden
will be cut to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 from 160 percent now,
as agreed at an EU summit in October, and has warned that this
is made more difficult by the fact that Athens' economic
prospects have deteriorated since.
The IIF repeated on Saturday that progress was made and the
talks were continuing. "They (Dallara and Lemierre) are both
fully available to the Greek government's leadership by
telephone should this be necessary," the IIF said in a
statement.
DEBT SUSTAINABILITY
A new analysis of Greece's debt sustainability could be
ready before euro zone finance ministers discuss the debt swap
plan on Monday, or by mid-week, a senior EU told Reuters, adding
that a lot depended on how that was calculated.
"We will want to test the waters among member states
because, given the complex connections between private sector
and official funding elements, we have to have the backing of
member states for a deal," a senior EU source told Reuters,
referring to the Eurogroup meeting.
Long-term projections for Greece's economy, now in its fifth
year of recession, will be key.
Haggling over the coupon had held up the long-running talks
as Greece raced to wrap up an agreement, raising the prospect of
a messy default when Athens faces 14.5 billion euros ($18.5
billion) of bond repayments in March.
Sources close to the talks said the new bonds would likely
feature 30-year maturity and a progressive interest rate
averaging out at 4 percent, a banking official close to the
talks told Reuters.
A 15 percent cash sweetener will be made up of short-term
bonds from Europe's temporary bailout fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), two sources told Reuters.
"It will be near cash-equivalent short-term EFSF bonds," one
of the sources said.
"The euro zone ministers will examine the proposal and say
whether we have a deal. If they say we don't, we're back to the
negotiating table," a banking source close to the talks said.