* Parliament must pass reform bills before election - govt
* Conservatives lead in opinion polls, Socialists second
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, March 27 Greece is likely to hold snap
polls on May 6 to elect a government that must steer the country
through tough austerity, officials of the two main political
parties said on Tuesday.
The officials said May 6 was the most favourable date after
Athens clinched a new EU/IMF bailout deal this month and that
conservative leader Antonis Samaras had expressed his wishes to
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.
The 130 billion bailout, secured to keep the debt-laden
country afloat, was agreed under an emergency coalition
government between the socialist PASOK and the conservative New
Democracy party, led by technocrat Papademos.
The New Democracy party is leading in opinion polls but the
socialists are catching up and the surveys show the party is
unlikely to win an outright majority. Even together the two
parties may not secure enough votes to form a coalition, a
situation that could put the austerity plan at risk.
PASOK is the only other party to support the bailout.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund have
warned Greece that whoever wins the election must stay the
course of economic reforms for Athens to continue receiving the
bailout aid.
New Democracy has been pushing for the election to take
place as early as possible. It had said it wants the poll to
take place on either April 29 or May 6.
"The elections will be held May 6," a PASOK party official
quoted party leader Evangelos Venizelos as saying during a party
meeting on Tuesday.
Other officials confirmed this was emerging as the favourite
date but said it was not set in stone.
"No decision has been taken yet but May 6 is a very probable
date for the elections," a government official, who declined to
be named, told Reuters.
DEEP RECESSION
The election, originally scheduled for October 2013, has
been brought forward because of the debt crisis.
Austerity measures already implemented to try and cut a
mountain of debt have plunged Greece ever deeper into recession
and driven unemployment to above 20 percent.
The euro zone, and particularly its northern members led by
EU paymaster Germany, are deeply sceptical that Greek leaders
will stick to further painful spending cuts and reforms after an
election is held.
Political analysts say the New Democracy party and PASOK may
not secure half the 151 seats in parliament unless their
combined support tops 36 or 37 percent.
Before the election can be held, parliament - which
rubber-stamped the bailout deal last week - must pass several
implementation rules and reforms. Elections are usually held
about a month after parliament is dissolved.
Government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis told reporters that all
bills must be voted by April 10, before the Orthodox Easter
holiday on April 15.
"We don't want to just put our pencil down, we aim to create
the best conditions for the next government to start working
immediately," he said.