ATHENS, April 10 Greek ferry workers began a
48-hour strike on Tuesday, leaving travellers stranded during
one of the country's most important holidays and ignoring calls
from the government not disrupt the key tourism sector.
Tens of thousands travel to Greece's islands every year to
celebrate orthodox Easter with their families. This marks the
start of the high season for the tourism sector, an industry
that provides one in five jobs in the recession-hit nation.
"None of the ferries scheduled to depart from (Greece's main
port) Piraeus this morning has left," a coastguard official
said, adding at least five ferries had been cancelled so far.
Industry groups and politicians from the main parties had
urged the seamen to call off their labour action, saying it
would hurt business in a country that has entered its fifth
straight year of economic contraction.
"It will destroy the Easter tourist business for all the
Greek islands ... It will not allow thousands of farmers to sell
their products at a time when things are very difficult," said
Vassilis Korkidis, president of the National Confederation of
Greek Commerce.
"We are constantly hostages to strikes and protests which
the only result is the destruction of one social group by
another labour group," he said.
The ferry workers, who have rejected reforms to their
pensions and health care funding as well as plans to open up the
sector, said they had no choice but to walk off the job.
"We understand the problems that the strike causes. Our
strike will have consequences," said the president of the
Seamen's Federation, Antonis Dalakogiorgos.
"But we have no other options as the government introduced
already finalised plans right in the middle of Holy Week and
just as parliament is to be dissolved, and we are officially on
our way to elections."
Some ferries were departing from smaller ports as the
industrial action was not in force everywhere, said the Greek
coastguard official, who could not assess the overall impact of
the strike.
The Greek Orthodox Church celebrates Easter Sunday on April
15. The official holiday starts on Friday and many travel a few
days before to spend the week with their relatives.
(Reporting by Gina Kalovyrna and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by
Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Stonestreet)