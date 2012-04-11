By Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, April 11 Greece will call a snap
election for May 6 on Wednesday, government officials said,
opening a campaign that may produce no clear result and threaten
implementation of the international bailout plan that saved
Athens from bankruptcy.
The election will be the first since the debt crisis
exploded at the end of 2009, dragging the country into its worst
recession since World War II, pushing unemployment to record
highs and shaking the euro.
The conservative New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK
parties - which have backed the interim government of technocrat
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos - have lost public support for
endorsing the bailout plan which demands harsh austerity, and
may not win enough votes to form a new coalition.
Opinion polls show that small parties which oppose the steep
wage and pension cuts imposed by the European Union and IMF in
return for aid are gaining ground.
Papademos, who took office last year with the aim of
securing the new bailout, will ask President Karolos Papoulias
to call the election and dissolve parliament, his office said in
a statement. They will meet at 1400 GMT, following a cabinet
meeting expected to start at 1200 GMT with the snap polls as the
top item on its agenda
A government official told Reuters: "The date of the
election will be May 6."
Officials have been saying for days that voters would go to
the polls on the first Sunday of May, after Papademos's
emergency government completed its mandate by clinching the new
EU/IMF rescue deal and a landmark debt restructuring.
"Elections, it now seems, will take place on May 6," Health
Minister Andreas Loverdos told parliament.
The Papademos cabinet will also discuss on Wednesday how to
boost the capital of Greece's cash-strapped banks, a vital
condition for the country's economic recovery.
COALITION?
Party leaders have already unofficially started the
campaign, with conservative leader Antonis Samaras, whose party
is ahead in all opinion polls, telling supporters over the
weekend that he would raise low pensions and create jobs.
Recent opinion polls show his party would win between 18 and
25 percent of the vote, ahead of PASOK's 11-16 percent but far
behind the socialists' sweeping 43.9 percent in the pre-crisis
election of October 2009.
Samaras has said repeatedly, however, that he is aiming for
an outright majority and has warned that he might trigger a
repeat election if he does not get enough votes.
"I am entering the field, just as all big teams do, to win.
Not to get a tie, not to lose," he told Mega TV on Monday. "And
if a government cannot be formed ... we will have to go again to
elections."
Some surveys cast doubt on whether the only two parties that
back the bailout can gather enough votes to renew their
coalition, although this is still considered the most likely
outcome.
Both New Democracy and PASOK back EU/IMF reforms such as
opening up of closed professions, slashing the public sector
workforce by a fifth and cutting pensions, but Samaras said he
would renegotiate some parts of the plan.
Whoever wins the election will have to agree additional
spending cuts of 5.5 percent of GDP - or about 11 billion euros
- for 2013-2014 and gather about another 3 billion euros from
better tax collection to keep getting aid, the IMF has said.
The Fund has warned that the election is posing a political
risk, casting doubt on the implementation of agreed policies.
Parliament approved on Monday a grant of nearly 30 million
euros to fund its cash-strapped political parties, in a vote
that split lawmakers and triggered some criticism in the
recession-hit country and abroad.
"Don't you think that when most Greek citizens are facing
severe cutbacks, facing unemployment and significant reduction
in their income, that the same should also apply to
politicians?" Guy Verhofstadt, head of the European Liberal
parties, said in a letter to European Commision President Jose
Manuel Barroso.
In a move that may appease some frustrated voters, a former
defence minister was arrested on money laundering charges on
Wednesday.
Television showed images of plainclothes police leading Akis
Tsohatzopoulos, 72, away from his luxurious neo-classical
mansion at the foot of the Athens Acropolis. His purchase of the
house prompted an investigation.
Tsohatzopoulos, who has held various portfolios including
defence since the 1980s, faces felony charges in relation to
property deals and possible tax violations, a court official
said on condition of anonymity. He has denied any
wrongdoing.