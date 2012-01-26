ATHENS Jan 26 Greece will continue talks on Friday with private bondholders on a planned bond swap to slash the country's debt, a Greek government source said on Thursday.

"The discusssions will continue on a technical and legal level," a Greek government source said after talks between the private creditors and Greek officials ended late on Thursday.

The Institute of International Finance, which leads negotiations for the creditors, said progress was made during Thursday's talks, without offering further details.