ATHENS Feb 11 The chief negotiator for private creditors over a Greek debt swap deal, Charles Dallara, urged lawmakers to approve the country's IMF/EU bailout deal in parliament on Sunday.

In a newspaper interview published on Saturday, Dallara, who is managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), said private creditors were committed to a voluntary agreement.

"I am convinced that the (debt swap) agreement will find support in the markets, in the shape it is taking and with the EU's significant support ... We expect a very high voluntary participation rate," he said.

However, he told Kathimerini newspaper that deadlines to complete the debt swap are tight, and there was no room for slippage.