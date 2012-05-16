* Dallara says cost of Greek exit to global economy huge
* Greek, Spain, Portugal targets should be stretched out
* Says evidence of more deposit flight from Greece
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 16 The damage to the rest of Europe
from Greece leaving the euro would be "somewhere between
catastrophic and Armageddon", the chief negotiator for the body
representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said on
Wednesday.
Charles Dallara, who as head of the International Institute
of Finance (IIF) spent months in Athens negotiating the largest
ever sovereign debt restructuring, also said he had seen
evidence that more people were moving their cash out of Greece.
"There has been a pick up of deposit flight from Greece,"
Dallara told reporters, but added he thought this could be
stabilised "once you get a new government in place, if that
government reaffirms its intention to remain in the euro zone".
He was speaking on a visit to Ireland, which followed Greece
into an international bailout in 2010 but has been far more
successful in boosting exports to keep the economy afloat while
slashing government spending.
Policymakers have begun to speak openly of the risk that
Greece, now in its fifth year of recession, might leave the
euro. Dallara said the costs of a Greek exit would be so severe
that Europe has to find a palatable way of solving their woes.
"I think that it (a Greek exit) is possible, but I wouldn't
call it inevitable and I wouldn't even call it likely because
the costs for Greece, for Europe and for the global economy are
likely each in their own way to be immense," Dallara said in a
speech.
"The pressures on Spain, Portugal, even Italy and
conceivably Ireland could be immense and the need for Europe to
step up with much greater support for the banking systems would
be substantial."
GIVE GREECE SPACE
Dallara said there was no game plan for an orderly Greek
departure and that its rescue programme should instead be
"adjusted to new realities" with a stretching out of fiscal
targets by a year or 18 months, something that would cost Europe
another six to 10 billion euros ($8-$13 billion).
He recommended easing the pace of budget reform elsewhere,
particularly in Spain and Portugal, saying Europe needed to
focus less on short-term cuts and more on implementing difficult
labour market reforms.
He also proposed Europe's rescue funds should invest
directly in weak financial institutions, particularly in Spain
which he praised for "heroic efforts" to manage the crisis.
On Greece's decision on Tuesday to pay bondholders who
rejected an earlier debt exchange, Dallara said such a move
raised concerns but reflected "the most extraordinary set of
political uncertainties".
He said Greece, heading for a second election in a matter of
weeks next month, should be given some breathing space.
"I think it is incumbent on the rest of us - and I would
suggest that includes other European leaders - to pause in what
has become a very popular game of telling the Greeks how to run
their lives," Dallara said.