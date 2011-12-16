LONDON Dec 16 Private-sector holders of
Greek bonds said talks on Friday in Paris to advance a debt swap
plan made progress and authorities are willing to work on how
the quality of new bonds can be enhanced.
A joint statement by the Greek authorities and the steering
committee of the private creditor-investor committee for Greece,
issued by the Institute of International Finance, said "both
sides agreed to continue their effort to find a voluntary
solution" to help Greece's recovery efforts.
Banks want a deal to restructure Greek bonds to rank them on
an equal footing with official euro zone lenders to the country.
