FRANKFURT Nov 18 Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance, said it may take more than a couple of weeks to complete debt renegotiation talks with Greece.

"End of November is an optimistic timetable. We want to move as promptly as possible," he said at the European Banking Congress on Friday.

A senior Greek debt agency official had said on Thursday that he would expect to have at least a proposal by the end of November. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan)