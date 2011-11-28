LONDON Nov 28 Banks involved in a rescue plan for Greece have set up a steering committee to push forward talks on a voluntary bond exchange before the end of the year.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said the committee would conduct talks with the Greek and euro area authorities. Co-Chairmen of the steering committee are Charles Dallara, managing director of the IIF, and Jean Lemierre, senior advisor to BNP Paribas.

Investors last month agreed to cut the nominal value of their bonds by 50 percent, but have so far failed to agree further details of the plan. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith)