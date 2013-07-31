(Corrects paragraph 1 to show Brazil's director was only
speaking for himself; corrects paragraph 3 that countries also
located in Asia and Africa)
By Anna Yukhananov and Harry Papachristou
WASHINGTON/ATHENS, July 31 Brazil's executive
director at the IMF refused to back the Fund's move this week to
keep bank rolling Greece, citing risks of non-repayment, and the
Fund itself said Athens might need faster debt relief from
Europe.
The abstention by Brazil from the IMF decision was revealed
in an unusual public statement on Wednesday, highlighting
growing frustration in emerging nations with Fund policy to
rescue debt-laden Europeans.
"Recent developments in Greece confirm some of our worst
fears," said Paulo Nogueira Batista, Brazil's executive director
at the IMF, who also represents 10 small nations in Central and
South America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. Batista clarified
on Wednesday that he was speaking only for himself.
"Implementation (of Greece's reform programme) has been
unsatisfactory in almost all areas; growth and debt
sustainability assumptions continue to be over-optimistic," said
Batista, criticising the IMF executive board's decision on
Monday to release 1.7 billion euros of rescue loans to Greece.
This raised to 28.4 billion euros ($37.6 billion) the total
amount of funds the IMF has so far committed to Greece - an
amount that Athens might default on if the euro zone does not
step in with more relief, Batista warned.
He was pointing to a separate report published by the IMF on
Wednesday, which said that if Greek reforms derail and European
governments withdraw their support, then Athens' "capacity to
repay the Fund would likely be insufficient".
"This statement is one step short of openly contemplating
the possibility of a default or payment delays by Greece on its
liabilities to the IMF," Batista said, referring to the Fund's
cornerstone policy of barring countries from defaulting on it.
The Europeans and the United States, which have a majority
of voting rights at the IMF's executive board, have so far
solidly backed Greece. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew flew to
Athens earlier this month to reiterate Washington's support.
Despite having used up almost 90 percent of its 240 billion
euro bailout since mid-2010, Athens is still shut out of bond
markets and remains in its creditors' emergency ward.
The country's debt sustainability still depends on a pledge
by euro zone partners to provide it with further debt relief -
on condition that it sticks to painful budget cuts and reforms
imposed by lenders that helped cause a crippling recession.
Led by Germany, the euro zone has pledged to consider mild
debt cut relief measures for Greece next year, such as extending
maturities on its rescue loans, to reduce its debt-to-GDP-ratio
to 120 percent by 2020 from a currently projected 124 percent.
The euro zone also committed itself to reduce Greece's
debt-to-GDP-ratio further, to "substantially below" 110 percent
by 2022.
But Athens may need a faster, bigger debt cut, the IMF
warned, to spur investor confidence and achieve the annual
growth rates of about 3 percent which underpin its bailout plan.
"Should debt sustainability concerns prove to be weighing on
investor sentiments even with the framework for debt relief now
in place, European partners should consider providing relief
that would entail a faster reduction in debt than currently
programmed," the report said.
Despite impressively reducing its budget deficit since 2010,
Athens must still improve tax collection and cut government
waste to hit fiscal targets, according to the IMF.
If not, it will need fresh austerity measures of the kind
that would test the cohesion of its fragile coalition
government.
Unless the authorities tackle the problems of revenue
administration with much greater urgency in the coming months, a
credible 2014 budget would again need to be centered on painful
expenditure cuts, the IMF's mission chief for Greece, Poul
Thomsen, said in a conference call with reporters.
According to latest EU forecasts to be updated in its next
EU/IMF review, Athens needs to find extra savings of about 4
billion euros to meet its 2016 fiscal targets.
But Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told Reuters on
Tuesday that the updated forecast might not show any gap at all.
The IMF, however, remained sceptical. There was "no
evidence" that Greece's targeted revenue gains from improved tax
collection through to 2016 will materialise, its report said.
"Achieving the significant fiscal adjustment still ahead in
a socially acceptable manner is unlikely to be possible without
much deeper public sector reforms".
