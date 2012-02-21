BRUSSELS Feb 21 The International
Monetary Fund could contribute 23 billion euros to the Greek
rescue package, though its board will first have to do decide
this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Tuesday.
"The IMF will participate in a new programme," Schaeuble
told a news conference. "It has proposed a sum of 13 billion
plus the 10 billion that were not used in the first programme.
But the final contribution will be made by the IMF board in its
next meeting."
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro
bailout package for Greece on Tuesday morning to avert a chaotic
default next month. The package, Greece's second, came after
they forced Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private
bondholders to accept deeper losses.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt. Writing by Sebastian
Moffett.)