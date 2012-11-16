BERLIN Nov 16 The German government sees no
risk of the International Monetary Fund pulling out of
international efforts to help debt-burdened Greece, a German
finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
Asked about disagreement between the IMF and the euro zone
about extending a deadline for Greece's debt-reduction goals,
ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said she was not aware of
any danger that this might lead to the IMF withdrawing.
A row between euro zone governments and the IMF over how to
make Greece's giant debt mountain manageable is holding up the
release of 31 billion euros ($39.5 billion) in emergency loans
needed to keep Athens afloat.
"I know of no IMF threat to pull out of the aid programme for
Greece," Kothe told a news conference, adding that the Fund
would continue "to strive for a solution for Greece".