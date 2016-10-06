WASHINGTON Oct 6 It is hard to imagine Greece's debt being sustainable without a haircut, an International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday, adding that it remained an open question as to whether the IMF would participate in Athens' third bailout programme.

"I would not say that that is all done," the IMF official said.

The official said it would also be hard to imagine the Fund participating without a debt haircut for Greece.

The IMF has been pushing for softer fiscal goals for Greece before it will contribute some of the 86 billion euros ($96 billion) in financing. ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)