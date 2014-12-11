WASHINGTON Dec 11 Greece does not plan to draw
on money from the International Moentary Fund for the remainder
of its loan program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
"Certainly it's our understanding now that the authorities
intend to continue the current fund arrangement on a
precautionary basis," IMF spokesman Bill Murray told reporters
in Washington.
He said the IMF would return to Greece in January for its
next mission to review the country's progress with the
conditions of its 28-billion-euro loan program. He declined to
comment on how the Fund visit could be affected if the
government ends up having early elections in January.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)