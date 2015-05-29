WASHINGTON May 29 German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has corrected an interview with International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in which she had been quoted as saying that a Greek exit from the euro zone was a "possibility".

The IMF released a transcript of the interview, which was still having an impact on markets on Friday.

"We are not naive and we don't think that this is going to be or would be a walk in the park. It's a complicated issue and it's one that I hope the Europeans will not have to face because hopefully they will find a path to agree with the future of Greece within the euro zone," Lagarde was quoted as saying in the transcript.

"But, you know, it's a potential ...", she ended without completing the sentence.

FAZ, a leading German financial newspaper, said it had "changed" Lagarde's quote. Versions that ran on Friday changed Lagarde's quote to read: "Nobody would wish a Grexit on the Europeans", according to a statement from the paper. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)