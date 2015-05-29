WASHINGTON May 29 German newspaper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung has corrected an interview with International
Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in which she had been
quoted as saying that a Greek exit from the euro zone was a
"possibility".
The IMF released a transcript of the interview, which was
still having an impact on markets on Friday.
"We are not naive and we don't think that this is going to
be or would be a walk in the park. It's a complicated issue and
it's one that I hope the Europeans will not have to face because
hopefully they will find a path to agree with the future of
Greece within the euro zone," Lagarde was quoted as saying in
the transcript.
"But, you know, it's a potential ...", she ended without
completing the sentence.
FAZ, a leading German financial newspaper, said it had
"changed" Lagarde's quote. Versions that ran on Friday changed
Lagarde's quote to read: "Nobody would wish a Grexit on the
Europeans", according to a statement from the paper.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)