ATHENS Nov 24 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday welcomed Greek conservative leader Antonis
Samaras's letter pledging support for the country's bailout
programme, which international lenders had demanded before
unblocking financial aid.
"We welcome that (main opposition party) New Democracy has
expressed its support for the key objectives and policies of the
program that is being supported by Euro 110 billion in financial
assistance from Greece's European partners and the Fund," the
IMF said in a statement.
IMF also noted that Samaras' party had committed to ensuring
any changes they proposed would be consistent with the basic
framework of the bailout.
The European Union had demanded leaders of all three parties
in Greece's national unity government provide a written pledge
that they will back austerity measures before the next tranche
of aid is doled out.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Angeliki Koutantou)