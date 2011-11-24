ATHENS Nov 24 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday welcomed Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras's letter pledging support for the country's bailout programme, which international lenders had demanded before unblocking financial aid.

"We welcome that (main opposition party) New Democracy has expressed its support for the key objectives and policies of the program that is being supported by Euro 110 billion in financial assistance from Greece's European partners and the Fund," the IMF said in a statement.

IMF also noted that Samaras' party had committed to ensuring any changes they proposed would be consistent with the basic framework of the bailout.

The European Union had demanded leaders of all three parties in Greece's national unity government provide a written pledge that they will back austerity measures before the next tranche of aid is doled out. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Angeliki Koutantou)