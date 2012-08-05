* Inspectors conclude Greek visit, back in September
* Progress made but more work needed to identify 2013-14
measures
* Greece will detail 11.5 billion euros of cuts by September
* EU Commission, IMF, ECB say talks were productive
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 5 Greece has made progress in
finding budget cuts needed to continue its bailout programme but
not all work is done and international inspectors will return in
September for a final verdict, officials said on Sunday.
Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the
troika - concluded a visit to Greece on Sunday saying the talks
with the new coalition government were productive.
"Talks went well, we made good progress. We will take a
break and come back in early September," the IMF's mission chief
for Greece Poul Thomsen told reporters after a meeting at the
finance ministry.
Greece has pledged a series of fiscal and reform measures
worth 11.5 billion euros to convince international lenders to
keep Athens hooked to a 130 billion euro lifeline and avoid
bankruptcy.
With a 3.2 billion euro bond maturing in August and Greek
officials warning the state will run out of cash within weeks,
the troika's review is crucial for Greece's survival.
"The discussions on the implementation of the programme were
productive and there was overall agreement on the need to
strengthen policy efforts to achieve its objectives," the EU
Commission, IMF and the ECB said in a joint statement.
"The Greek authorities are committed to proceeding with
determination in their work over the next month," they said.
Athens blames a deeper-than-expected recession for falling
behind on its targets and wants to be given more time to catch
up. Lenders say slow reforms have not given the programme a
chance to work.
In comments to Sunday's Ethnos newspaper, Finance Minister
Yannis Stournaras said the measures were needed to bring the
programme back on track and will help Athens restore credibility
with its European partners.
"A credible programme will allow us to support negotiations
on extending its time frame with tangible arguments, which
coupled with reforms and privatisations will get the country out
of recession," Stournaras told the paper.
Greek officials have temporarily set aside requests for
renegotiation while they hammer out fiscal measures for 2013-14,
mostly salary, pension and welfare cuts.
"We have done a lot of work to be able to agree today on a
fair amount of the 11.5 billion euros of measures," said a
finance ministry official who requested anonymity. "We will
continue to work so that we can send them some measures by the
end of the week. We must conclude by early September."
The cuts are expected to meet resistance from a public fed
up with years of austerity and suffering from the worst
recession in decades, now in its fifth year.
"We will make every effort so that the measures are socially
just," a second Greek official said on condition of anonymity.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservative-led government
also announced the revival of a series of structural reforms to
give the economy a much-needed boost if Greece is to ever escape
the debt crisis that is shaking the single European currency.
The European Commission welcomed the announcements but urged
the country to act on its promises.
The structural reforms announced during the troika visit
include trying to revive a privatisation programme that has
stagnated and proceed with a liberalisation of markets and
professions that has been done only on paper.