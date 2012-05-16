WASHINGTON May 16 Political leaders in Greece
need to show the resolve to stay in the euro zone, which will
require Athens to stick to the terms of its rescue package,
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde
said on Thursday.
"I think what we should look at is the optimal scenario
where the country has the political resolve to actually observe
the commitment, comply with the undertaking, stay within the
zone, which seems to be the desire of the population," Lagarde
said in an interview on Dutch television.
"But it goes with the effort to abide by the program which
has been put in place and where the euro partners actually
agreed to support the country."
Euro zone exit "would be extremely expensive and hard, and
not just for Greece," Lagarde said.