WASHINGTON, March 9 The International
Monetary Fund next week will consider making a loan worth 28
billion euros ($36.7 billion) to Greece over a four year period,
as part of a second international bailout package for Athens.
The loan size would be at the upper end of the amount
expected and for a year longer than similar IMF programs.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday that
after consulting with the IMF's Executive Board, she will
recommend it approve an Extended Fund Facility to help support
Greece in restoring its competitiveness and undertaking
sustained and deep structural reforms.
"My decision to recommend to the IMF's Executive Board that
the Fund should continue to assist Greece in this endeavor by
providing substantial financial support over an extended period
of time would be commensurate with the long-term nature of the
challenges facing Greece and with the significant financial
contributions provided by the private sector and by Euro Area
member states," Lagarde said in a statement.
"The scale and length of the Fund's support is a reflection
of our determination to remain engaged."