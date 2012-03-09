WASHINGTON, March 8 A historic bond swap
aimed at reducing Greece's crushing debt and averting default
looks promising, International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
In an interview with Charlie Rose on PBS television, Lagarde
said it appeared the participation rate of private creditors in
the restructuring deal would be high.
"As we speak, it looks like it's going through, and it looks
as if the numbers will be promising," Lagarde said.
Lagarde also said she believed the risk of an acute crisis
in the Euro zone had been removed for now. Investors have
worried the Greek crisis could lead to broader problems for
other debt-heavy countries, including Spain and Italy.
The IMF has called on Europe to build a strong financial
firewall to prevent the crisis in Greece and elsewhere from
spreading.
The IMF board will discuss a second bailout for Greece on
March 15, which is part of a 130 billion Euro rescue package for
Athens being arranged by the IMF and the European Union.
Global stocks posted their best day in more than two months
on Thursday as the threat of an immediate and uncontrolled Greek
default receded.