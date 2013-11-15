* Coastguards recover 12 bodies, including four children
* 15 migrants rescued, some say they are Syrians
* Government says shows need to tackle illegal immigration
ATHENS, Nov 15 Twelve migrants, including four
children, drowned on Friday after their boat capsized just off a
Greek island, the coastguard said, adding to the hundreds of
deaths this year of people attempting the perilous Mediterranean
crossing.
Greece is a major gateway into the European Union for
migrants from Africa and the Middle East, who cross the sea
often in unsafe boats. The breakdown of order in Libya and the
civil war in Syria have increased the human traffic.
"The immigrants called police on their mobile to say their
boat was in distress," a coastguard official told Reuters.
The coastguard found fifteen survivors on the shore opposite
the Ionian island of Lefkada and recovered 12 bodies, four of
them children aged between three and six, another official said.
Four bodies were found trapped in the 7-8 metre (7-8 yard) long
fibreglass boat.
Some of the survivors said they were Syrians, one coastguard
official said.
Hundreds of Eritreans and Somalis drowned earlier this month
when a boat sank less than a kilometre (half a mile) from
Lampedusa, a tiny island between Sicily and Tunisia which has
become the main entry point into Europe for migrant boats.
Crisis-hit Greece, Italy and Malta, the EU's gate-keepers,
have repeatedly pressed European Union partners to do more to
solve the migrant crisis, which the Maltese prime minister said
was turning the Mediterranean into a "cemetery".
Greece has long struggled with illegal immigration, a
situation worsened by a deep economic crisis that has boosted
anti-immigrant sentiment among Greeks. Athens has vowed to make
the issue a priority next year, when first Greece, then Italy
hold the EU's rotating presidency.
"For years now, Greece has been dealing with waves of
illegal immigration but this is not only a Greek issue anymore,"
government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said on Friday.
"The new tragedy outside Lefkada, with young children among
the victims, confirms the need to immediately implement European
Union initiatives to deal with illegal immigration."
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)