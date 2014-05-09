ATHENS, May 9 Greek industrial output fell 3.1
percent year-on-year in March, from an upwardly revised
expansion of 3.1 percent in the previous month, statistics
service (ELSTAT) said on Friday.
The decline is primarily due to a decrease of 8.3 percent in
electricity production, which often depends on household heating
use. Mining and quarry production dropped at an annual pace of
4.2 percent and manufacturing output by 1.5 percent.
Greek industry has been in decline for six consecutive years
in 2008-2013, contracting by a total 30 percent from its peak.
But the indicator has expanded in three out of the last four
months, in a further sign that the country's economy is
bottoming out.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV
Industrial output y/y -3.1 +3.1* +0.9 +0.5 -5.4
Manufacturing output y/y -1.5 +1.9 +1.0 -1.6 -5.0
--------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)