UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
ATHENS, May 10 Greek industrial output fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in March after a downwardly revised 4.3 percent drop in the previous month, the country's statistics service said on Friday. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC Industrial output y/y -0.7 -4.3* -4.2 -0.9 Manufacturing output y/y +1.1 -0.4 -2.4 +2.0 ---------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.