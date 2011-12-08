BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion
ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Thursday released the following data on the country's headline and EU-harmonised consumer inflation in October. ******************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG
CPI y/y +2.9 +3.0 +3.1 +1.7
EU-harmonised +2.8 +2.9 +2.9 +1.4
---------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
Greece makes up about 2.5 percent of the euro zone economy.
* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion
NEW YORK, June 13 The lengthy low-risk, low-volatility U.S. financial environment should not be viewed as a "new paradigm," influential bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach said on a webcast on Tuesday.