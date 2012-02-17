UPDATE 2-Finnish PM moves to break up coalition, kick out nationalists
* Analysts see economic reforms at risk (Adds detail, background, comments)
ATHENS Feb 17 Greece's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday released the following data on the country's EU-harmonised consumer inflation for January. ******************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT
EU-harmonised +2.1 +2.2 +2.8 +2.9
------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
Greece makes up about 2.5 percent of the euro zone economy.
* Analysts see economic reforms at risk (Adds detail, background, comments)
WILMINGTON, Del, June 12 Children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday with a plan to cut its debt by around $1 billion and close 375 stores, according to court records.