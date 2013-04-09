BRIEF-Griffin Premium RE Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.1 mln euros
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 5.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
ATHENS, April 9 Greece's consumer inflation eased to an annual -0.2 percent pace in March from 0.1 percent in the previous month, its lowest reading since 1968, according to data released on Tuesday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation also eased to -0.2 percent from 0.1 percent in February. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC CPI y/y -0.2 +0.1 +0.2 +0.8 EU-harmonised -0.2 +0.1 +0.0 +0.3 ------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says it reaches agreement with The Prospect Japan Fund Limited regarding acquisition of shares on May 31