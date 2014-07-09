ATHENS, July 9 Greek consumer prices fell 1.1
percent in June, with the annual pace of deflation decelerating
from a 2 percent fall in prices in May, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Wednesday.
The EU-harmonised deflation rate also slowed down to -1.5
percent in June from -2.1 percent in May, broadly in line with a
-1.6 percent rate expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
In November, deflation in Greece hit its highest level since
monthly records began in 1960, registering a 2.9 percent
year-on-year decline.
Euro zone inflation held steady at 0.5 percent in June,
still within the danger zone of under 1 percent, which keeps
pressure on the European Central Bank to take action to stop the
threat of deflation.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB
CPI y/y -1.1 -2.0 -1.3 -1.3 -1.1
EU-harmonised -1.5 -2.1 -1.6 -1.5 -0.9
---------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)