ATHENS, March 8 Greece's consumer inflation eased to an annual 0.1 percent pace in February from 0.2 percent in the previous month, its lowest reading since 1968, according to data released on Friday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation ticked higher to 0.1 percent from zero in January. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV CPI y/y +0.1 +0.2 +0.8 +1.0 EU-harmonised +0.1 +0.0 +0.3 +0.4 ------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT