ATHENS, Oct 9 Greece stayed in deflation
territory for the seventh month in a row in September as
consumer prices fell 1.1 percent on an annual basis, after a
drop of 1.3 percent in August, data from the statistics service
showed on Wednesday.
The EU-harmonised inflation reading remained steady at -1.0
percent. September's rate fell below a forecast of -1.2 percent.
A combination of deep recession, wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy have pulled prices down, prompting
internal devaluation that could render the Greek economy more
competitive.
But the country's EU/IMF lenders have said prices should
drop at a faster pace. They attribute the relatively slow pace
of decline to inadequate reforms in the consumer goods market.
Price dynamics are seen keeping Greece's inflation rate
below the euro zone's average in the medium term, according to
the International Monetary Fund.
Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro fell faster
than expected to 1.1 percent in September from 1.3 percent in
August, hitting a 3.5-year low.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
CPI y/y -1.1 -1.3 -0.7 -0.4 -0.4
EU-harmonised -1.0 -1.0 -0.5 -0.3 -0.3
-------------------------