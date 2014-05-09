ATHENS, May 9 Greek consumer prices fell 1.3 percent in April, with the annual pace of deflation unchanged from the previous month, data from the country's statistics service showed on Friday. The figure exceeded a forecast of -1.2 percent by economists in a Reuters poll. The EU-harmonised deflation rate picked up to -1.6 percent in April from -1.5 in March, above a -1.4 percent rate expected by economists. In November, deflation in Greece hit its highest pace since monthly records began in 1960, registering -2.9 percent year-on-year. A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could boost Greece's economic competitiveness. Euro zone inflation edged up to 0.7 percent in April, still within the danger zone of under 1 percent, which keeps pressure on the European Central Bank to take action to stop the threat of deflation. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN CPI y/y -1.3 -1.3 -1.1 -1.5 EU-harmonised -1.6 -1.5 -0.9 -1.4 --------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Karolina Tagaris)