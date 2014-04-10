ATHENS, April 10 Greek consumer prices fell 1.3
percent in March, with the annual pace of deflation accelerating
from the previous month, data by the country's statistics
service showed on Thursday.
The figure exceeded a forecast of -1.1 percent by economists
in a Reuters poll. The EU-harmonised deflation rate accelerated
to -1.5 percent from -0.9 in February, below a -1.0 percent rate
expected by economists.
Deflation hit its highest pace since monthly records began
in 1960 in November, registering -2.9 percent year-on-year.
A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price
pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could
boost Greece's economic competitiveness.
Euro zone inflation hit its lowest level since November 2009
in March at 0.5 percent, a drop that raised expectations the
European Central Bank may take action to stop the threat of
deflation.
KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT
CPI y/y -1.3 -1.1 -1.5 -1.7 -2.9 -2.0
EU-harmonised -1.5 -0.9 -1.4 -1.8 -2.9 -1.9
--------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)