ATHENS, Jan 10 Greece's inflation rate slowed to an annual 0.8 percent pace in December from 1.0 percent in the previous month, according to data released on Thursday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation decelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent over the same period. *************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEP CPI y/y +0.8 +1.0 +1.6 +0.9 EU-harmonised +0.3 +0.4 +0.9 +0.3 ---------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT