ATHENS, Jan 13 Greek consumer prices fell 1.7
percent in December, with the annual pace of deflation easing
from the previous month when it set a record, data by the
country's statistics service showed on Monday.
Deflation hit its highest pace since monthly records began
in 1960 in the previous month, registering -2.9 percent
year-on-year.
The EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed to -1.8 percent from
-2.9 percent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a rate of -2.5 percent in December.
A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price
pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could
boost the Greek economy's competitiveness.
Euro zone inflation fell in December to 0.8 percent,
increasing the European Central Bank's challenge of avoiding
deflation.
KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST
CPI y/y -1.7 -2.9 -2.0 -1.1 -1.3
EU-harmonised -1.8 -2.9 -1.9 -1.0 -1.0
source: ELSTAT