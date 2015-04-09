(Corrects day in lede paragraph) ATHENS, April 9 Greek consumer prices fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, with the annual pace of deflation slowing from a 2.2 percent decline in February, data from the country's statistics service showed on Thursday. Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate was steady compared to February, showing prices fell by 1.9 percent in March. Greek consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 25 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures. Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. On an annual basis, consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in March. The bottoming out of price declines is likely to be welcome news for the European Central Bank, which wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term. It started printing money in March to inject more cash into the economy and ward off concerns of persistently falling prices, or deflation. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT CPI y/y -2.1 -2.2 -2.8 -2.6 -1.2 -1.7 -0.8 EU-harmonised -1.9 -1.9 -2.8 -2.5 -1.2 -1.8 -1.1 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)