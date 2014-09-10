(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2013, not 2003)
ATHENS, Sept 10 Greek consumer prices fell 0.3
percent in August, with the annual pace of deflation slowing
from a 0.7 percent drop in July, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Wednesday.
August' s reading was the slowest deflation rate since March
2013.
Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also decelerated to
-0.2 percent in August from -0.8 percent in July, coming in
above a -0.6 percent rate expected by economists in a Reuters
poll.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 18 months as cuts in wages
and pensions as well as a severe recession that is bottoming out
this year exert downward pressures.
Deflation in Greece hit its fastest pace in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
Euro zone inflation fell to just 0.3 percent in August, well
below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and what it terms
the "danger zone" of 1 percent.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH
CPI y/y -0.3 -0.7 -1.1 -2.0 -1.3 -1.3
EU-harmonised -0.2 -0.8 -1.5 -2.1 -1.6 -1.5
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)