ATHENS, Feb 17 Greek consumer prices fell 2.8 percent in January, with the annual pace of deflation accelerating from a 2.6 percent drop in December, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday. Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also picked up, showing prices fell by 2.8 percent in January, with the reading slightly faster than an average forecast of a 2.7 percent drop in prices by economists polled by Reuters. Greece's consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 23 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures. Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. Euro zone consumer prices also fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier in January, more steeply than expected, supporting the backers of the European Central Bank's money-printing plan to combat sustained deflation. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY CPI y/y -2.8 -2.6 -1.2 -1.7 -0.8 -0.3 -0.7 EU-harmonised -2.8 -2.5 -1.2 -1.8 -1.1 -0.2 -0.8 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)