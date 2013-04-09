(Adds analyst comment, background) ATHENS, April 9 Greek consumer prices entered deflationary territory for the first time in 45 years as the country's deep recession pushes down prices, data showed on Tuesday. Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in March, the first month of deflation since 1968, Greece's statistics service said, with EU-harmonised inflation also falling to -0.2 percent. Greece's economy is in its sixth year of recession, hurt by austerity policies imposed under a bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund which is keeping the country afloat. "The deflation process is expected to continue for the remainder of this year, providing some support to overly depressed disposable incomes," said Platon Monokroussos, an economist at Eurobank. "Overall this is in line with the existing bailout programme and likely to somewhat alleviate troika worries that prevailing rigidities in the domestic economy hinder an adjustment in domestic prices." Data on Tuesday also showed industrial output fell 3.9 percent year-on-year in February after dropping 4.2 percent in the previous month, underscoring the grim state of the Greek economy. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC CPI y/y -0.2 +0.1 +0.2 +0.8 EU-harmonised -0.2 +0.1 +0.0 +0.3 ------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)