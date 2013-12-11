ATHENS Dec 11 Greece approved a bill on
Wednesday to unfreeze a 7.6 billion euro ($10.47 billion) toll
road project, reviving what was the biggest foreign investment
in the country until it was halted by the euro zone debt crisis
three years ago.
The construction of four highways by joint ventures of local
and foreign investors including Germany's Hochtief,
France's Vinci and Spain's ACS Group began in
2008 but stalled two years later, leaving more than half of the
work unfinished.
Infrastructure minister Mihalis Chrysochoidis said European
Union support for the roads, which connect northwestern Greece
with the southern Peloponnese peninsula, showed that confidence
in Greece was returning.
"The project stopped in 2010 because no foreign bank trusted
the country to put any money in it," he said. "Now they are
investing 1.7 billion euros."
The road network, which is 1.2 million kilometres long, was
originally financed through toll revenues, bank loans and state
and EU structural funds. But Greece's economic crisis prompted
banks to pull the plug and toll proceeds plunged, leading to a
funding gap of about 1 billion euros.
Opening the way for construction to resume, lawmakers have
approved revised terms of the four contracts that the state, a
group of foreign and local banks and the builders negotiated.
"It's a bill which will create 20,000 new jobs and boost the
country's GDP by 1.5 percent in the next three years,"
Chrysochoidis told lawmakers during a discussion of the revised
contracts.
Construction has been one of the main pillars of the Greek
economy but a six-year recession has hit the sector hard, with
half its jobs lost since 2008 when building activity had hit a
peak.
Under the new terms, banks loans will be reduced by about a
half and the gap will be covered by EU structural funds and
loans from the European Investment Bank. An initial 30-year
concession could be extended by three years to 2040, to make up
for a 60 percent drop in expected toll revenues compared to the
initial assumptions.
($1 = 0.7261 euros)
