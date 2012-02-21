* EU to beef up monitoring of Greek finances
* Greeks say humiliated by terms of bailout
* Ruling party member: surveillance "degrading"
By Lefteris Papadimas and Lila Chotzoglou
ATHENS, Feb 21 Greece's government on
Tuesday sought to allay local anger at European Union plans to
deploy a permanent team of foreign inspectors to monitor the
country's finances, seen by many Greeks as a humiliating
surrender of sovereignty.
In a sign of the mistrust between Athens and foreign lenders
after years of Greek backsliding on promises, euro zone finance
ministers demanded an "enhanced and permanent presence" of EU
inspectors to ensure it sticks to punishing terms of a 130
billion euro ($172 billion) rescue package to avert bankruptcy.
The idea of foreign inspectors - dubbed "commandos" in the
Greek media - based in Athens and rifling through the country's
accounts has angered ordinary Greeks, whose sense of national
pride has already been battered by the threat of bankruptcy.
"It's as if we don't have educated or able people in Greece
to govern the country," said fruit trader Raptis Michalis, 67.
But government spokesman Pandelis Kapsis said he saw
"nothing dramatic" in the demand.
"There will be some teams for technical assistance in
Greece, which will help collect and correctly monitor data.
That's it," he told Greek television.
Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis put a positive
spin on the issue, telling Reuters a permanent presence would be
both "beneficial and functional".
"It doesn't create any problems," he said. "On the contrary,
they will help Greece and transfer knowledge."
"DEGRADING"
The European Commission currently has a Greece 'task force'
of some 50 officials, most of whom visit Athens intermittently
to advise ministries on reforms needed to improve the economy's
competitiveness and chip away at the country's debt mountain.
The team, which started work in September last year, is led
by an official from EU paymaster Germany, the most sceptical of
Greece's commitment to reform the economy and shave spending and
jobs from the large public sector.
The debt crisis has seen relations between Athens and Berlin
descend into bitter acrimony. Greek media and street protesters
have often played on memories of Greece's World War Two
occupation by Nazi Germany.
EU officials say the details of the new surveillance system
will be hashed out this week.
The country has committed to 3.3 billion euros in wage,
pension and job cuts, but EU leaders have lost patience with
Greece's failure to stick to earlier promises of
belt-tightening.
Under the terms of the bailout, Greece's second since 2010,
Athens will also have to deposit funds to service its debt in a
special account to guarantee repayments.
"The escrow account suggests the country is not reliable,"
said George Koumoutsakos, a Greek deputy in the European
Parliament.
Koumoutsakis is a member the New Democracy party, the
conservative half of Greece's two-party ruling coalition.
With an election coming as early as April, the party and its
leader Antonis Samaras are pursuing a delicate balancing act of
officially supporting the bailout, while criticising its terms.
While he did not like the escrow account, Koumoutsakis
reserved harsher criticism for the monitoring scheme,
complaining: "The surveillance mechanism is much more
degrading."