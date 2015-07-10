LONDON, July 10 Euro zone insurers are well
placed to weather volatility around a potential Greek exit from
the currency bloc, although contagion to other countries would
be more problematic, ratings agency AM Best said.
Greece is negotiating with its international creditors on
the terms of a new bailout package, ahead of a key meeting on
Sunday that could move it closer to 'Grexit' if a deal is not
reached.
"The greatest risk facing the European insurance industry
lies in the general instability of the Eurozone area and the
potential contagion to other countries," they wrote, although
any fall-out would be "much more limited than that experienced
during the European sovereign debt crisis".
On Grexit, AM Best said it would not materially hit earnings
for Europe's top insurers: "While European insurers have
operations or subsidiaries in Greece, there is no meaningful
presence that is likely to have a significant drag on earnings
at group level."
That said, some insurance segments, such as credit insurance
- which protects the exporter for the risk of non-payment from
the Greek buyer - were proving "increasingly challenging".
"Credit lines have been limited for the last few years post
the Eurozone financial crisis, but A.M. Best notes that the
situation has become more pronounced in the last few weeks,"
they wrote in a note to clients.
"The amount of credit insurance available to cover risks
emanating from Greek buyers has reduced significantly and is
likely to exacerbate Greeks' difficulties to purchase foreign
goods."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by William Hardy)