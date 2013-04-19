ATHENS, April 19 Greek gaming systems provider
Intralot denied being part of one of the two groups
which bid for a stake in betting monopoly OPAP, being
sold by the government.
Athens had on Wednesday received two bids for the 33 percent
stake in OPAP, one of its most valuable assets with a total
market value of about 2.2 billion euros, its privatisation
agency said.
Bidders included activist U.S. investment fund Third Point,
which made fat profits on a speculative investment in deeply
discounted Greek government bonds last year, and Emma Delta, a
group controlled by Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis and
Czech investor Jiri Smecj.
The agency did not reveal any further details on the bidders
but there was speculation that Intralot, which is OPAP's
technical supplier, might have teamed up with Third Point.
"The company did not submit a binding bid as part of the
tender process," Intralot said in a bourse filing.
Intralot has been OPAP's IT vendor since at least 2000. Its
current contract with the monopoly expires in July but the
company secured a new five-year deal earlier this year.
The new contract prompted two of the investor groups which
had been short-listed for the OPAP stake to threaten legal
action if the contract for a new central hardware and software
system was approved. One of their arguments was that the buyer
of the government's stake would be bound to it for five years
without a say.
Despite the objections, OPAP won shareholder approval for
the Intralot deal and is expected to formalise it later this
year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)