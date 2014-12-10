(Adds size of renewable energy investments in Greece)
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON Dec 10 Global conglomerate Libra Group,
with origins in Greek shipping, is pressing ahead with its $500
million investments in Greece despite the country's political
turmoil, its chief executive said.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Tuesday brought
forward a presidential vote, a gamble which, if it fails, could
catapult the leftist anti-bailout Syriza party to power.
This is an outcome feared by bondholders who prefer
pro-business governments that stick to the rigours of the IMF/EU
bailout programme.
Libra, with headquarters in London and New York, has
invested in various projects in Greece, including developing
hotels and putting $200 million into renewable energy projects.
Two thirds of its total $500 million investments in Greece
have been carried through already, Libra Group chief executive
and chairman George Logothetis said.
"We intend to implement everything we have agreed to," he
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Greece's short-term borrowing costs ballooned on Wednesday,
rising further above long-term rates in a sign that investors
fear political upheaval in Athens could put the country back on
the road to default.
"To have the political process potentially hijack the
economic recovery, I think would be a big mistake," Logothetis
said. "You need continuity of government when you are in the
midst of a crisis."
Libra owns the luxury Grace Hotels global brand, which began
in Greece, as well as the Aria hotel and villas chain in Greece.
It acquired a 50 percent stake in COCO-MAT, a manufacturer and
retailer of mattresses and home furnishings that is one of
Greece's top brands.
Logothetis said it was too early to tell if there would be
any impact on Greece's tourism sector -- a vital revenue earner
for the country.
"People need to remember where Greece was in June of 2012
and where it is today," he said. "It would be a mistake if the
country is forced to general elections now having gone beyond
the (economic) turning point."
